Cameron Baptist Church holds annual first responders luncheon - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cameron Baptist Church holds annual first responders luncheon

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A big thank you to first responders at one Lawton Church this afternoon.

The Cameron Baptist Church held their annual luncheon for first responders in Cotton and Comanche County. This is the fourth year they've done this. They usually have about 170 to 200 people in attendance.

The church's pastor tells us it's important to remind those first responders how much they are appreciated for their work.

“We just feel a deep sense of gratitude for those who put their lives on the line each day and, often, it's a thankless job and we just want to say thank you to them,” said Dennis Dawson.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LPS school board approves $99.5 million bond proposition

    LPS school board approves $99.5 million bond proposition

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:35:14 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    The Lawton Public School board has approved a $99.5 million school bond.

    The Lawton Public School board has approved a $99.5 million school bond.

  • The Latest: Universal Orlando to reopen Tuesday

    The Latest: Universal Orlando to reopen Tuesday

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:29 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:30:49 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

  • US marks 9/11 anniversary with resolve, tears and hope

    US marks 9/11 anniversary with resolve, tears and hope

    Monday, September 11 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-09-11 04:28:39 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:30:10 GMT

    Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

    Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

    •   
Powered by Frankly