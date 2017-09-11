Cameron Baptist Church holds annual first responders luncheon

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A big thank you to first responders at one Lawton Church this afternoon.

The Cameron Baptist Church held their annual luncheon for first responders in Cotton and Comanche County. This is the fourth year they've done this. They usually have about 170 to 200 people in attendance.

The church's pastor tells us it's important to remind those first responders how much they are appreciated for their work.

“We just feel a deep sense of gratitude for those who put their lives on the line each day and, often, it's a thankless job and we just want to say thank you to them,” said Dennis Dawson.

