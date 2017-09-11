LPS school board approves $99.5 million bond proposition

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School board has approved a $99.5 million school bond.

The money would make way for a new Eisenhower Middle School and would also allow the district to make long overdue upgrades to other schools. But it all depends on whether voters say yes in November.

Nearly $46 million would be used at Eisenhower Middle School. They're planning to tear it down and build a new one. The remaining $53.5 million would be used on various projects across the district.

$14.5 million would go toward building safe rooms. The district recently had assessments done at every school to see where they were needed.

Another $23.2 million would be used for technology and equipment upgrades along with new furniture, construction supplies, and heating and air systems. Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan said it's all about making Lawton Public Schools as great as it should be.

"It's important that the students in our district and the teachers in our district have the same advantages as other districts. I've been in Lawton for four years now, I've fallen in love with Lawton, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I know we have the best staff and best students in the world. It's time we give them the best we can give them,” Deighan said.

The bond does include $15.8 million that isn't designated to anything yet. The school board said that money would be used to handle any emergencies that may come up.

A city-wide vote on the bond is set for November 14th.

