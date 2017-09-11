OK Governor candidate Drew Edmondson meets Lawton voters

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - One of the candidates running for Oklahoma's governor made a stop in Lawton on Monday. Drew Edmondson, former Oklahoma Attorney General, announced he was running for governor in May of this year. Edmondson ran for governor in 2010, and lost the Democratic ticket.

The election isn't until next November, but the voters in Lawton were there at the meet and greet to just have a conversation with the candidate.

Edmondson made his concerns about the happenings at the state capitol known. But it's a topic he never thought he would be talking about in a room full of voters again.

"This was not my first choice of what I was going to do in this point in my life," Edmondson admitted.

He said what got him back into running for office was the state's million-dollar budget shortfall.

"It's not caused by a downturn in the economy,” Edmondson said. “We did this to ourselves. Through our tax and budget policies over the last several years."

He said fixing the budget would be his number one goal if elected.

"That is the root of the problem that is facing education, higher ed, health, mental health, transportation, and corrections. Every one of those areas of service are suffering because of the problems that we have with the budget."

Edmondson said to bring and keep new industry and jobs to the state they need to solve those problems to make the state more appealing for business.

"They are going to take a look at Oklahoma and say wait a minute, you'd last in the support of Education, you're last support of higher ed. Your health indicators are declining instead of going up. Your prisons are overcrowded. Why should I bring my people and my company to the state of Oklahoma?" Edmondson said.

He said the campaign trail has changed since he last ran, but he's excited to get to work.

"There are new organizations, new energy, people excited about our prospects and I really like seeing that," He said.

Edmondson will be back in Lawton on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. for a meeting with the Comanche County Democrats at the Great Plains Technology Center.

