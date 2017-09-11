Local woman remembers brother who died on 9/11

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.
Flags across the country flew at half-staff on Monday to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.
