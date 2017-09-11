Local woman remembers brother who died on 9/11

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Flags across the country flew at half-staff on Monday to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Here in Lawton, Kathi Brennan-Talbott remembered her brother, Peter Brennan by spending the morning at Fire Station number Five. She and her husband watched as firefighters raised the flag to half-staff.

Her brother was one of the nearly 350 fire fighters who died a hero 16 years ago. She said this day never gets any easier for her and her family.

"I think of him every day,” Kathi said. “Every single day my brother is on my mind."

Kathi regularly returns to the station to remember her brother. There the fire crew has hung up a picture of Peter, along with his biography and a fire hydrant honoring him and the other firefighters who died in the aftermath of the attacks.

"I have a brave, brave brother,” Kathi said. “He's my hero."

In 2001, Kathi was getting home from the store with her mother when her neighbor told her what was happening.

"The moment I walked into the door, there came the other plane into the second building and I was like shocked," she said. "My thought went to my brother, and I knew my brother was home."

Six months earlier, Peter had gone into a burning building to save the lives of fellow firefighters. He was supposed to be home recuperating from the incident - but on that day, he on the job, covering a friend’s shift.

"[My dad] said ‘yeah don't worry, he'll be okay, he'll be okay,’” she said. “And of course, at the end of the day, we kinda knew - almost knew I should say - that something happened because he didn't get in touch with us."

In the end, Kathi said Peter died trying to save lives.

"They believe Peter was in the second building to get hit, but the first building to come down, and that he was there trying to get the people out when the plane came in."

She said crews never found Peters body, fire hat or wedding ring in the rubble.

Kathi believes her brother and the other fire fighters are in a better place now, but said the survivors are still struggling.

"You're reminded every single year,” Kathi said. “You put the TV on and you see those buildings. There is never an ending to it, never."

