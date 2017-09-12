Oklahoma senator booked on sexual battery charge, released

As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.
An Oklahoma state senator accused of grabbing his Uber driver's head and kissing her neck while she was driving him to a bar has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.
