$15K worth of inventory to be returned to Friendly Market owners

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- A former Norman business accused of selling drug paraphernalia will get its merchandise back after a ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The Cleveland County District Attorney wanted a district judge to decide if hundreds of glass pipes seized from the Friendly Market in 2015 were illegal.

That's after a jury found the owner not-guilty of drug-related charges earlier this year.

The judge later ordered $15,000 worth of the store's inventory should be returned to the owners. The DA appealed to the state's highest court, which has now unanimously ruled in the former business' favor.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.