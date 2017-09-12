$15K worth of inventory to be returned to Friendly Market owners - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

$15K worth of inventory to be returned to Friendly Market owners

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source KFOR) (Source KFOR)

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- A former Norman business accused of selling drug paraphernalia will get its merchandise back after a ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The Cleveland County District Attorney wanted a district judge to decide if hundreds of glass pipes seized from the Friendly Market in 2015 were illegal.

That's after a jury found the owner not-guilty of drug-related charges earlier this year.

The judge later ordered $15,000 worth of the store's inventory should be returned to the owners. The DA appealed to the state's highest court, which has now unanimously ruled in the former business' favor.

