Officials hope to complete jury selection in beheading trial this week

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- Officials say they hope to have jury selection completed by tomorrow in the case of a man accused of beheading a co-worker in Moore. That happened in September 2014.

Jury selection in Alton Nolen's trial started Friday and continued yesterday morning in Norman. The district attorney says there are enough people to create a jury despite the case's high-profile nature.

He says that, as well as the possibility of the death penalty, have played a big role in the selection so far.

"We've been talking to them about pre-trial publicity, what they know about the case, and if they can set that aside, only base their decisions based on what happens in the courtroom. Jurors can consider all three punishment options of death, life with the possibility of parole and life without the possibility of parole,” explained Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.

Nolen appeared in the courtroom yesterday during selection. His trial is expected to begin later this week.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.