OKC couple stranded during Hurricane Irma begins journey home

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma City couple stuck in the middle of Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, when it hit Saint Maarten last week is finally heading back home.

The couple was flown to the Dominican Republic, and then took a second flight to Atlanta yesterday. From there, they were expected to fly into Oklahoma City this morning.

They rode out Irma in the ballroom of the resort they were staying at. The husband's dad says he managed to contact the US consulate to let them know his son and daughter-in-law were stranded.

"In harm's way and you're not able to do anything, it's devastating… It's crazy, surreal that a U.S. citizen could be left somewhere,” said Jerry Robinson.

It's not clear yet if they're plane has arrived.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.