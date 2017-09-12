IKE grad is now serving the US Navy in Japan

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (KSWO) – A Lawton native and 2015 Eisenhower High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided missile destroyer, USS Curtis Wilbur in Japan.

“In high school, my JROTC teacher had a positive impact on me because he taught me discipline and how to be a well-rounded person,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsea Whalen, a cryptologic technician.“I believe this better prepared for the Navy and for succeeding in life... I had a grandfather in the military who always encouraged me to do what I felt was right for me and my future and was happy that I chose to join the Navy,” said Whalen. “I am currently striving for the enlisted surface warfare qualification because I want to learn more about the ship and more about the other sailors and their jobs on the ship… I serve in the Navy because I want to make my mom proud and to be a positive role model for my little sisters.”

Information provided by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn, Navy Office of Community Outreach. Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Gary Ward.