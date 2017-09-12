Fort Sill hosts public workshop regarding compatibility planning

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- The Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) is preparing a Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) to address planning around Fort Sill.

The objective is to reduce conflicts between Fort Sill and surrounding areas while accommodating new growth and economic development and protecting public health and safety.

Residents of Fort Sill, Apache, Cache, Elgin, Frederick, Medicine Park, Sterling; tribal governments, and other organizations in the region are invited to the public workshop. Land use, energy development, noises, and vertical obstructions are just some of the factors to be discussed.

The workshop will be held September 18th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cameron University CETES Center.

For more information, visit www.ftsilljlus.com.

