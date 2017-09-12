Oklahoma House budget chair announces plan to raise revenue

A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.
As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.
Charges have been filed against a former member of the Oklahoma governor's staff who was investigated on allegations that he took photos or video up a woman's skirt at the State Capitol.
