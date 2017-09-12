ATTENTION VETERANS: Veteran services will be available Sept 19th in Marlow

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- The Veterans Corner will be at Marlow’s First Baptist Church Life Center on September 19th to help veterans secure their benefits. Last time they were in the Marlow, the Veterans Corner helped more than 60 veterans file benefit claims.

Lawton's Mobile Vet Center will also be on site providing counseling services. Clear Captions will have special display phones available for hearing impaired veterans.

"Some of those guys are so proud, they won't ask for help. If you're a veteran and you had boots on the ground and there is anything wrong with your health, you need to go to Veteran's Corner," said Veteran Neal Owen.

The event is free to veterans, spouses, and caregivers. If you would like help applying for benefits, you will need your discharge papers, marriage license, medical records, and your bank account information for direct deposit.

Veteran's Corner holds events like these twice a year- one in the fall and spring.

