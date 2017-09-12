UPDATE: Name of suspect released in 9th and Euclid shooting of Lawton teen

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police officers are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon around 2:30 near the intersection of 9th and Euclid.

A teen was walking near the alleyway when two teens on bikes approached and shot him. The victim was transported to the hospital by a witness before officers’ arrival. He was transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

An arrest warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon has been issued for Devonta Lawrence.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

If you know anything about this shooting you're asked to call crime stoppers at (580) 355-INFO.

