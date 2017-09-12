UPDATE: Name of suspect released in 9th and Euclid shooting of L - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Name of suspect released in 9th and Euclid shooting of Lawton teen

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police officers are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon around 2:30 near the intersection of 9th and Euclid. 

A teen was walking near the alleyway when two teens on bikes approached and shot him. The victim was transported to the hospital by a witness before officers’ arrival. He was transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

An arrest warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon has been issued for Devonta Lawrence.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

If you know anything about this shooting you're asked to call crime stoppers at (580) 355-INFO.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FEMA estimates 25 percent of Florida Keys homes are gone

    FEMA estimates 25 percent of Florida Keys homes are gone

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:27 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:27:54 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:38:13 GMT

    Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.

    Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.

  • After Irma, reverse migration back to Florida begins

    After Irma, reverse migration back to Florida begins

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 4:07 AM EDT2017-09-12 08:07:45 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:37:09 GMT

    As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.

    As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.

  • Apple unveils $999 iPhone X with facial recognition

    Apple unveils $999 iPhone X with facial recognition

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:28:17 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:35:06 GMT

    The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

    The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

    •   
Powered by Frankly