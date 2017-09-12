Oklahoma St LB Brendan Vaughn charged with drug possession - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma St LB Brendan Vaughn charged with drug possession

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma State redshirt freshman linebacker Brendan Vaughn has been charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 2000 feet of a school and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Payne County Sheriff's Department document says Oklahoma State police arrested Vaughn on Saturday at Davis Hall, and he was released from jail Sunday after posting bond.

Court documents filed Tuesday say Vaughn was caught with baggies, a vacuum sealer and a digital scale. The intent to distribute charge is a felony, while the paraphernalia charge is a misdemeanor.

An Oklahoma State spokesman said the school was aware of the situation and gathering information. Vaughn has not played this season. The Cowboys plat at Pitt on Saturday.

