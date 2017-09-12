Skeet Shoot Fundraiser set up in honor of former Lawton Coach

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-In honor of a Lawton coach who passed away recently, school officials and the community are hosting a skeet shooting fundraiser all for a good cause.



The First annual Pat Hunt Skeet Shoot Fundraiser will be held on September 30th at Lo's ranch, directly west from the rodeo grounds.



100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Lawton Athletic Department. The money will be used for uniforms, equipment and anything the sports departments from all 3 Lawton High Schools need.



Hunt grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School. He was also a member of the 1970 4A State Championship football team. After leaving to teach at other schools, 9 years after his return he won another state championship...this time as a coach. He passed away on August 6th.

Whether he was coaching football or hunting birds... Pat Hunt was always outdoors. His friends and family thought a skeet shoot was the best way to honor him.



"By no means are we going to forget Pat for sure, but we will be able to honor him each year, tell Pat stories," said Darrell Jones, Hunt's friend. "He was a character. Everybody loved Pat. It means a lot for me."



Through teaching and the Lawton Athletic Foundation, Darrell Jones became good friends with Hunt. He says it was always Hunt's mission to make sure the Lawton student athletes have good uniforms to wear, proper equipment and food to eat after their games and at tournaments. And Jones says it's important to make sure that continues



"Well, everyone knows there's a shortfall and money is not available as it once was and being able to support the kids and the assets of our community," said Jones. "Anything we can do to be able to help them."



Food will also be provided at the fundraiser. Jones says for those that knew Hunt, cooking was also another one of his and his son's many talents.



"His specialty was his bologna," said Jones. "Smoked bologna. Everybody wanted Pat's smoked bologna, but the good thing about this is, if there's a silver lining is that Clint and Jay are good cooks and they're willing to help and fill in for their dad.



Jones says everyone is welcome at this event, especially hunters. With duck season just around the corner, he says shooting some skeet would be a great way to practice.



"Please, get your gun out polish it up, buy you some shells and come on out and have a good time," said Jones.

If you would like to participate in the fundraiser, it is $400 a team, $100 a person. That includes a full breakfast and lunch as well as a chance to win a raffle prize. You must provide your own shotgun, shells, protective eyewear and ear plugs. Right now they have about 8 teams, but are hoping for around 15 to 20. To register, contact Jones at 580-695-1651.

