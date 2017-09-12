Kenneth Young's family still searching for answers after he was killed 5 years ago

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A family is renewing their call for justice in a five-year-old cold case.

Their loved one, Kenneth Young, was shot and killed outside the Dew Drop Inn on September 29th, 2012. At the time police were looking for two men in connection with the shooting, but no one was ever arrested.

The family says they think about Young everyday, and they want his killers brought to justice.

Kenneth Young was only 24 when he was gunned down inside a car outside the bar. It happened five years ago but his family is making sure his case is not forgotten. His mother Carla Young said he was the type of person that would do anything for anyone, he was fun to be around, and loved his family.



"He was the life of the party, he was a wonderful kid kept you laughing. I miss him calling my name. He called me every morning. I miss him a lot," said Young.

"He was caring, and he was goofy, and he got along with everybody," said Young.

His 12-year-old niece Carla Butler said she was only 7 years old when he died and was shocked when she heard the news.

"I didn't believe it..it was unbelievable," said Young.

Young's mother said it's tough looking at pictures of her son everyday knowing he will never come back. She only hopes police will find the people responsible.

" I hate to say it but hatred, thou shall not hate, because they have not found out who done it. If they found out who done it my mind would be at ease but its not at ease. I think about it each and everyday when I get up out of my bed," said Young.

Young said she hasn't lost hope and will continue to honor her son and remember him as the fun loving person he was.

"Nope because I know God got me. I haven't lost hope because God got me," said Young.

The family will hold a vigil in Young's honor on September 30th at 7p.m. Young left behind 11 kids.

