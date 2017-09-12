Candidates speak on election results

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The winners of the Lawton City Council election spoke out on the day’s results.

Voters hit the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the election to select leaders for Wards Six, Seven and Eight.



In Ward Six, Sean Fortenbaugh won the council seat, beating out incumbent Cherry Phillips with 61 percent of the vote.



Onreka Johnson claimed victory in Ward Seven, getting 51 percent of the vote and beating V. Gay McGahee.



In Ward Eight, neither Doug Wells or Randy Warren got enough of a majority for a definitive win, so the two will run in a special runoff election in November.

After the election. Fortenbaugh and Johnson expressed excitement for their new positions as city council representatives.



"I had run before but I saw something this time that was just amazing,” Fortenbaugh said. ‘The number of people that got involved and got registered to vote and went out and voted and supported me, all those people. It just says that a lot of people want change here in Lawton."



"I didn't really have any expectation other than the outcome,” Johnson said. “It was a really close race and so it was kinda on edge you know trying to figure out what's going to happen at the end of the day but like I said I'm really glad that people came out and voted and the support really showed through everyone coming out today."



Johnson said her win showed that people are ready for change.

Randy Warren spoke out on the Ward Eight results – and the runoff election to come.

"I'm happy that I won the most votes,” he said. “I'm looking forward to getting back out there and knocking on doors, talking to the citizens, discussing their concerns and what we can do to make them better."

Doug Wells also spoke on the runoff, saying he plans to work hard to reach residents and get his message out before the election.



The runoff election is scheduled for November 14th.



Fourtenbaugh and Johnson will start their term in January.

