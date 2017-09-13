Suspect in Lawton shooting arrested

Police in Italy say an 11-year-old Italian boy and his parents died in a steamy volcanic field near Naples that is popular with tourists.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.
It's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.
