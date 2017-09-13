Suspect in Lawton shooting arrested

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say they have made an arrest in the shooting that left a teen in a hospital.

Police say they arrested Devonta Lawrence Tuesday night on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is suspected of being involved in the Friday shooting of a 16-year-old near 9th and Euclid.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a witness who alerted police.

Authorities say the teen was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital and is now in stable condition.

