Suspect in Lawton shooting arrested - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Suspect in Lawton shooting arrested

Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say they have made an arrest in the shooting that left a teen in a hospital.
Police say they arrested Devonta Lawrence Tuesday night on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
He is suspected of being involved in the Friday shooting of a 16-year-old near 9th and Euclid.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a witness who alerted police.
Authorities say the teen was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital and is now in stable condition.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly