Third suspect arrested in Altus murder

A third person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Jared Allen Holmes in Altus.

Marquis Deshawn Johnson, 23, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Lawton on Tuesday.

According to Altus Police, investigators believe the two murder suspects, Marielle Trey Smith and Ryan McKenzie Fields, drove to Lawton and picked up Johnson the night Holmes was murdered and brought him back to Altus to help move his body.

Johnson was arrested on two charges of Accessory After the Fact and Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $250,000 bond.

