Democrats capture GOP-held state seat in red Oklahoma

Two Democratic lawmakers release documents showing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance questionnaire.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Police in Italy say an 11-year-old Italian boy and his parents died in a steamy volcanic field near Naples that is popular with tourists.
Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.
