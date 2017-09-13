Volunteers needed for Stephens Co Readers and Leaders program

Schools have been placed in lockdown amid reports of shots fired at a Washington high school Wednesday.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
State auditors are saying funds were mismanaged by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office after an audit was called. That came after the Cleveland County Sheriff filed a lawsuit against the county's board of commissioners, saying they were not fully funding the jail. According to the results of the audit, the sheriff's office did not properly bill the Department of Corrections for prisoners housed.
Police in Oklahoma City are looking for three suspects after a 14-year-old was shot while trying to sell shoes. Authorities say the teen posted an ad, trying to sell three pairs of Nike Air Jordans on Facebook. They say the teen did the right thing by arranging to meet up in a busy parking lot, but one of the suspects managed to trap him.
