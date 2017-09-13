Volunteers needed for Stephens Co Readers and Leaders program

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Stephens County is looking for volunteers for the Readers and Leaders program.

Each week, volunteers spend 30 minutes reading with pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students and classes. There are 32 classrooms signed up to participate this year.

“We’re really excited about this year’s Readers & Leaders program,” Patty Jennings, coordinator of the program and a former Teacher of the Year in Duncan Public Schools, said. “The kids looked forward to each session and made our readers feel really special. And their time together provided a nice break in the school schedule… Nothing is more important than a child’s ability to read and communicate.”

The program aims to improve reading skills while modeling a joy of reading and enthusiasm for learning.

For additional information, contact the United Way of Stephens County at (580) 255-3648.

