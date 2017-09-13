OK teen shot while making arranged online transaction

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Police in Oklahoma City are looking for three suspects after a 14-year-old was shot while trying to sell shoes.

Authorities say the teen posted an ad, trying to sell three pairs of Nike Air Jordans on Facebook. They say the teen did the right thing by arranging to meet up in a busy parking lot, but one of the suspects managed to trap him.

"It is just an unfortunate situation... The victim did everything he could to avoid this type of situation… When the suspect got out of the car he said he forgot his wallet so the victim followed him back over to the suspect's car. The suspect placed all of the shoes he was selling the three pairs inside of his car,” said Oklahoma City Police officer Megan Morgan.

That's when two suspects pointed guns at him.

The boy is expected to be okay.

Police say to avoid these situations, you should meet up at a police or fire station when meeting someone you do not know.

