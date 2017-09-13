Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office audited for mismanagement of funds

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- State auditors are saying funds were mismanaged by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office after an audit was called. That came after the Cleveland County Sheriff filed a lawsuit against the county's board of commissioners, saying they were not fully funding the jail.

According to the results of the audit, the sheriff's office did not properly bill the Department of Corrections for prisoners housed. That amount totaled more than $243,000, which cannot be recouped by the sheriff's department.

A state auditor says this could have been avoided simply by managing paperwork better.

"You can see that revenue over that time went up $500,000 and expenses went up about $1.5 million. There are multiple excuses given, but anytime you have those situations, you've got to correct them,” explained State Auditor Gary Jones.

Other findings from the audit concluded the office overpaid for prisoners' medical costs, and 48 operating vehicles were not properly insured.

The Cleveland County sheriff says during the audit, corrections were made, though he did not specify what the corrections were.

