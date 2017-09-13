Member of Oklahoma's Kiowa Tribe named to Interior post

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
The City of Lawton is still dealing with a digital virus that affected more than 500 computers and departments nearly five weeks ago. According to city officials, The Departments of Human Resources, Finance and Revenue Services and the Municipal Court are now fully operational, but The Lawton Police Department is still being affected.
The City of Lawton is still dealing with a digital virus that affected more than 500 computers and departments nearly five weeks ago. According to city officials, The Departments of Human Resources, Finance and Revenue Services and the Municipal Court are now fully operational, but The Lawton Police Department is still being affected.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.