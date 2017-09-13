Historical courthouse windows for sale

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -Special antiques from Tillman County will soon be up for sale. They'll be sold during the annual Arts n' Action Festival in Frederick this weekend.

New windows were put on the Tillman County Courthouse just last year. They replaced the old ones that were a part of the original building back in 1921. And now for many in this area, they're getting the chance to take a piece of history from the building into their own home.



"Instead of just tossing them in the trash, our County Commissioners chose to give them to the Historical Society, so we are now able to offer them for sale to people who might be interested in having them," said Joe Wynn, Tillman County Historical Society member.



Wynn says they have over 100 windows just like this to sell this weekend.



He says you can install them into new structures or just use them as home decor.



"They are very unique windows," said Wynn. "We realize there are just some people who would like to own a piece of Tillman County History."



For just 15 dollars, you can get your hands on one of these large glass windows with wooden frames, and for 25 dollars you can get one with wavy or opaque glass.



Sarah Copeland, the President of the Tillman County Historical Society says all of the proceeds from the windows sale will go to the Pioneer Townsite Museum.



"We have a beautiful site here at the Pioneer town site but all of our funding has been cut from the State of Oklahoma, so any funds that are generated, fundraisers it will stay here in the town site to help beautify it and keep this place running. it's an awesome place that Tillman County has," said Copeland.

The Windows will be sold at the Arts n' Action Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any that are leftover will be available for purchase during regular museum hours, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting on Tuesday, September 19.

