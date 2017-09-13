Volunteers get "locked up" to fight muscular dystrophy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Volunteers from across Lawton came together Wednesday to raise money in the fight against muscular dystrophy.

Muscular dystrophy is a disease that comes in a variety of forms, including diseases like ALS or Lou Gherig's disease--all causing progressive muscle weakening and some leading to death. It comes in so many different forms, the majority of which don't have a known cure.

That's why all these people are here together with a common goal of raising $25,000 that will help affected families in our community.

Fundraiser Coordinator for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Nikki Garcia said the disease affects people all around the world, including several families right here in Southwest Oklahoma.

That's why the MDA put on the event, where volunteers, including 7NEWS reporter Will Hutchison, got locked up for an hour. During that time, they reached out to everyone they know asking for donations.

Everyone had a personal goal of raising $1,000. Some people fundraised for several weeks before the event and showed up with their money in hand. All of the money raised will help local families.

"We do this to help raise money to send our children to summer camp, to help with any medical needs, just pretty much service anything we can for families that rely on us in the community. We provide a lot of different services. We have people that attend clinics, we have families that need just your ordinary wheelchairs or pillows. Anything anyone might need we are here to raise money to help support that,” Garcia said.

But Garcia said raising money isn't the only thing they set out to accomplish through Wednesday’s event.

"A lot of people don't realize how many people are actually affected by this. It's not as known, sometimes people don't really know what muscular dystrophy is so that's what we're here for. To raise funds and bring awareness to the community,” Garcia said.

That's in addition to what Garcia said is their number one goal.

"Ultimately our job is to find a cure but just within the last less than a year we've come up with three breakthroughs. Some of them are extremely major diseases that kids don't live out of their early childhood but are now living into their 20's or 30's. So, it's not a cure, it's a treatment, but it's helping everyone live longer and that's ultimately what we're trying to do,” Garcia said.

