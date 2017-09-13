Cameron University hosts first Opportunity Fair for the Lawton community

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University is not only helping their alumni and students build their resumes but the entire community as well!

The CU Opportunity Fair was held this afternoon. Everyone who went had the chance to meet with local companies looking for part-time employees, interns, and volunteers.

"The job market has gotten competitive. And sometimes we think only a paid opportunity is worth it, but it's about networking, volunteering, getting out there. That's just as important,” said career services coordinator Paula Merrifield.

There were several businesses came out for the event. Some of those include Affinitee Graphics, Enterprise, KSWO, and Oklahoma Works.

