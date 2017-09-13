New details on Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – More details have been revealed on the Lawton shooting that left a teen hospitalized.

According to court records, police say 19-year-old Devonta Lawrence confronted the 16-year-old victim just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.



They say the teen was walking home from school when Lawrence and another person came out of an alley. A witness who was with the victim at the time believed the two were waiting for them.



They say Lawrence started fighting with the teen, and during the fight he pulled out a gun and opened fire.



Lawrence ran from the scene, and police arrested him Tuesday night.



The victim was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital and remains in stable condition.

