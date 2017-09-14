Ardmore man drowns while swimming at Lake Murray - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ardmore man drowns while swimming at Lake Murray

ARDMORE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 33-year-old Ardmore man has drowned while swimming in Lake Murray in south-central Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the drowning happened Wednesday afternoon at a boat ramp area of Lake Murray, near Ardmore. According to a preliminary report, Darnell J. Taylor went under the water while swimming and did not resurface.

The report says family members called for help and a bystander pulled Taylor from about 6 feet of water. The highway patrol says bystanders administered CPR until emergency responders arrived, but Taylor was later pronounced dead at a hospital. ?

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New details deepen mystery of US diplomats' illness in Cuba

    New details deepen mystery of US diplomats' illness in Cuba

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-09-14 10:08:41 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-09-14 17:41:59 GMT

    New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.

    New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-09-14 17:41:49 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Trump says GOP leaders 'on board' in immigration talks

    Trump says GOP leaders 'on board' in immigration talks

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-09-14 09:18:02 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-09-14 17:41:44 GMT

    "We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.

    "We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.

    •   
Powered by Frankly