Ardmore man drowns while swimming at Lake Murray

ARDMORE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 33-year-old Ardmore man has drowned while swimming in Lake Murray in south-central Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the drowning happened Wednesday afternoon at a boat ramp area of Lake Murray, near Ardmore. According to a preliminary report, Darnell J. Taylor went under the water while swimming and did not resurface.

The report says family members called for help and a bystander pulled Taylor from about 6 feet of water. The highway patrol says bystanders administered CPR until emergency responders arrived, but Taylor was later pronounced dead at a hospital. ?

