OK town asks for injunction to keep water from being shut off

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
VIAN, OK (KSWO)- City officials in one Oklahoma town are asking a judge to issue an injunction to keep water from being shut off in the city. Vian residents were notified their water service could be shut off tomorrow morning as a result of a contract dispute.

The Sequoyah County Water Association says the city has not paid the water bill. The mayor sent a check for $14,000 but the water association manager says the town owes nearly $20,000.

The water association of Sequoyah County raised rates to $3.20 for every 1,000 gallons of water, but since February, the water association manager says Vian leaders have not signed the new contract.

Officials from the association say their water system is nearly maxed out on a daily basis, and though there are plans to improve their current system, they are waiting for Vian to sign the new water contract.

