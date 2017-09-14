ACLU accuses Mounds PD of violating the constitution by posting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

ACLU accuses Mounds PD of violating the constitution by posting biblical quotes

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MOUNDS, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma police chief is responding to accusations by the ACLU that he is violating the constitution by posting biblical quotes to the department's Facebook page.

The chief in the town of Mounds says he has been posting the verses to the department page on a daily basis for almost a year now and that the community has responded well to them.

The ACLU, however, is asking him to stop, saying the post's quote, "established clear preference for that faith above other faiths and above no religious faith at all."

The chief says he doesn't mean the posts to be offensive.

"It's nothing about trying to put any other faith down, but it’s just more one of just trying to be encouraging to others, prayer to me is universal,” said Chief Antonio Porter.

The ACLU says the posts call into question whether the department can adequately protect those of all faiths. The chief says it's all about spreading love. He says he has no intention of stopping his daily posts.

