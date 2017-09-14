Senator Mike Schulz speaks out about upcoming special session

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- With less than two weeks away from the special session, a leading Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for his colleagues to put their work over their politics.

Senate Pro Tem Mike Schulz asked his fellow lawmakers to be ready well before the session starts, saying in part:

"Before the special session is gaveled in, we need to have an agreement and plan in place so that we can move quickly and effectively. It's time to come together. It's time to stop bickering and playing political games. It's time to do the job Oklahomans elected us to do."

The special session is being called to address the state's $215-million budget hole that was created when the State Supreme Court struck down a $1.50 cigarette fee. Schulz said he believes bringing that cigarette tax back to the table is the best course of action.

The special session begins September 25.

