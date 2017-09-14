TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lanes on Lee Blvd closed for old SWMC demolition

New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
One person was hospitalized following a three-car accident at 44th and Cache Road just after 2:14 this afternoon in Lawton. According to witnesses, a black van eastbound on Cache Road rear ended a white SUV and pushed it into the back of green SUV. Authorities say the person in the white SUV was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The eastbound traffic on Cache Road in the area was reduced to one lane for about 30 minutes.
"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.
