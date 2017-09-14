TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lanes on Lee Blvd closed for old SWMC demoliti - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lanes on Lee Blvd closed for old SWMC demolition

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Several lanes of Lee Boulevard will be closed for the rest of the week as they continue the demolition process on the former Southwestern Hospital.

The westbound lanes from 4th to 5th Street will be closed until Monday.

Traffic will be diverted to a two-lane fix in this area but drivers going both eastbound and westbound will be able to proceed.

