More than 50 employers attended the OK Military Connections hiring event

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Over 50 businesses sought out employees today on Fort Sill as part of Oklahoma Military Connection's hiring event. The event was for veterans, transitioning military, and their families. There was a great turnout with about 400 job seekers in attendance.

Not only was this a hiring opportunity, but there were also workshops to help people develop skills they'll need once they get out of the military.

"So, what we have to do is transition military speak to civilian speak. There are great tools out there to do this. You're not told how to do a resume, interview, dress for success, find that job, so that's our job,” said Oklahoma Works program manager James Taylor.

These hiring events are held twice a year-- once in September and once in March. If you'd like to learn more about the opportunities Oklahoma Military Connection can provide, contact the Oklahoma Works Lawton Office at 580-357-3500.

