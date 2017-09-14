More than 50 employers attended the OK Military Connections hiri - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

More than 50 employers attended the OK Military Connections hiring event

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Over 50 businesses sought out employees today on Fort Sill as part of Oklahoma Military Connection's hiring event. The event was for veterans, transitioning military, and their families. There was a great turnout with about 400 job seekers in attendance.

Not only was this a hiring opportunity, but there were also workshops to help people develop skills they'll need once they get out of the military.

"So, what we have to do is transition military speak to civilian speak. There are great tools out there to do this. You're not told how to do a resume, interview, dress for success, find that job, so that's our job,” said Oklahoma Works program manager James Taylor.

These hiring events are held twice a year-- once in September and once in March. If you'd like to learn more about the opportunities Oklahoma Military Connection can provide, contact the Oklahoma Works Lawton Office at 580-357-3500.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New details deepen mystery of US diplomats' illness in Cuba

    New details deepen mystery of US diplomats' illness in Cuba

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-09-14 10:08:41 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:09:46 GMT

    New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.

    New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.

  • Traffic accident at 44th and Cache Rd sends one person to the hospital

    Traffic accident at 44th and Cache Rd sends one person to the hospital

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:15:22 GMT

    One person was hospitalized following a three-car accident at 44th and Cache Road just after 2:14 this afternoon in Lawton. According to witnesses, a black van eastbound on Cache Road rear ended a white SUV and pushed it into the back of green SUV. Authorities say the person in the white SUV was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The eastbound traffic on Cache Road in the area was reduced to one lane for about 30 minutes. 

    One person was hospitalized following a three-car accident at 44th and Cache Road just after 2:14 this afternoon in Lawton. According to witnesses, a black van eastbound on Cache Road rear ended a white SUV and pushed it into the back of green SUV. Authorities say the person in the white SUV was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The eastbound traffic on Cache Road in the area was reduced to one lane for about 30 minutes. 

  • Trump says GOP leaders 'on board' in immigration talks

    Trump says GOP leaders 'on board' in immigration talks

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-09-14 09:18:02 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:09:37 GMT

    "We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.

    "We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.

    •   
Powered by Frankly