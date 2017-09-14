Operation Homefront is accepting applications for Military Child - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Operation Homefront is accepting applications for Military Child of the Year

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(KSWO)-  Operation Homefront is now taking applications for their Military Child of the Year Awards.  There’s a chance to win $10,000 and a trip to our nation’s capital.

There will be 7 awards handed out-- one child will be awarded from each branch of the military. These awards will be based on scholarship, volunteer work, leadership skills, and extracurricular activities.

The final award will be the Military Child of the Year. This will go to the kid who designs a solution to a local, regional, or global problem.

You can enter in yourself or nominate someone. They must be between 13 and 18 years old.  You can enter at militarychildoftheyear.org. Nominations will be accepted until December 4th.

  New details deepen mystery of US diplomats' illness in Cuba

    New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.

  Trump says GOP leaders 'on board' in immigration talks

    "We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.

  Videos show suspect in school shooting playing with guns

    Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

