Operation Homefront is accepting applications for Military Child of the Year

(KSWO)- Operation Homefront is now taking applications for their Military Child of the Year Awards. There’s a chance to win $10,000 and a trip to our nation’s capital.

There will be 7 awards handed out-- one child will be awarded from each branch of the military. These awards will be based on scholarship, volunteer work, leadership skills, and extracurricular activities.

The final award will be the Military Child of the Year. This will go to the kid who designs a solution to a local, regional, or global problem.

You can enter in yourself or nominate someone. They must be between 13 and 18 years old. You can enter at militarychildoftheyear.org. Nominations will be accepted until December 4th.

