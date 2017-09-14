Traffic accident at 44th and Cache Rd sends one person to the hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One person was hospitalized following a three-car accident at 44th and Cache Road just after 2:14 this afternoon in Lawton.

According to witnesses, a black van eastbound on Cache Road rear ended a white SUV and pushed it into the back of green SUV.

Authorities say the person in the white SUV was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The eastbound traffic on Cache Road in the area was reduced to one lane for about 30 minutes.

