Comanche County and the United Way gear up for the 2017 campaign

Comanche County and the United Way gear up for the 2017 campaign and food drive

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Comanche County is gearing up to kick off this year's United Way campaign but first, they had to award winners of their canned food drive.

Districts one, two and the central district went head to head to collect the most canned foods for the food bank. The Central district came out on top bringing in over 1,600 cans. A total of 4,000 cans were collected between all of the districts.

Each year, a representative from the food bank comes out to speak to the county about the importance of keeping their shelves stocked.

"They give us stories about people that come in and it really makes us feel good to help out our community,” explained Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley.

The county will host a chili-cookoff on October 26th to kick-off the United Way's campaign.

