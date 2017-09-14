Members of the OK National Guard return home, speak out about th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Members of the OK National Guard return home, speak out about the devastation of Hurricane Harvey

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Welcome home to hundreds of members of the Oklahoma National Guard who returned from Texas this afternoon. They were sent down to south Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

About 400 members made the trip to the Rockport area -- just north of Corpus Christi--where they helped to hand out water and MRE's to families in need.

“It's a different mission. Everything I’ve done in the Guard has been overseas so the fact that we actually got to do a stateside mission and help our local community, our families to the south of us, you know that's why you join the guard,” Major Sean Bryant says this will be a mission he remembers for the rest of his career.

Major Bryant says the Rockport area was devastated.  He estimates about 95-percent of homes were damaged or destroyed.

