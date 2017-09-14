Local boy critically injured in state custody

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)-A Lawton family is searching for answers after their child suffered severe head trauma while being held in state custody.



15-year-old Josiah Hall has been in the Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center since Tuesday for massive brain hemorrhaging.



He's even been placed in a medically induced coma.



Prior to this Josiah had been housed at Corner Stone Group Home in Norman under the supervision of the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs for nearly eight months.





Josiah’s uncle Enrico Green said the staff at Corner Stone Group Home told his family Josiah was playing basketball when he collapsed from heat exhaustion and suffered head trauma.



"When we got here it was evident that it was more than just heat exhaustion from playing basketball,” said Green.



However, he said after speaking to Norman police the initial basketball story from the group home changed.



Green said they were told through the police department Josiah was racing other kids on the side of a road and that's where the injuries occurred.



I reached out to the public information officer for Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs who gave this statement from Executive Director Steven Buck on Josiah's condition.



“We are aware of a serious health event impacting a young person in OJA custody. Many of our staff has worked with this youth and their family and we offer our best wishes during this challenging time. We are prepared to assist the family as needed.

OJA stands ready to assist any agency involved in investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s health. By statute, the OKDHS Office of Client Advocacy has investigative authority for licensing group homes and local law enforcement is involved as appropriate. As any investigation unfolds, we will act accordingly on any issues that are identified” stated Steven Buck, OJA Executive Director.



Josiah's family visited him a week before the incident.



Green said he was excited about getting out of custody November 10 and returning to school at Lawton High School to pursue his dreams.



"He's very into basketball,” said Green. “He's very into music. He started playing drums at the church at a young age and he's a very good drummer."



Unfortunately, because of his condition Green said the family is unsure if he'll ever get that chance again.



Right now, all they want is answers.



"The situation could have been diffused if we were given an honest answer or given one answer that didn't change,” said Green. “My mom always says the worst thing about a lie is that you have to remember your lies and be consistent. It's a lot easier, to tell the truth."

