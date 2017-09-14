Award winning poet speaks at Cameron

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Award-winning poet and Oklahoma native Quraysh Ali Lansana spoke at Cameron University's 2017 academic festival.



Lansana also spent time on campus visiting classrooms and connecting with students.

Thursday evening, he hosted a special lecture to discuss renowned poet Gwendolyn Brooks.



Brooks was the first African American woman to receive a Pulitzer Prize, and was known as one of the 20th Century's pre-eminent poets.



Brooks also served as Lansana's mentor, and he was overjoyed at an opportunity to share her lessons and work with a young audience.



"I was moved by her work from 8th grade in Enid, to Lawton as a young adult, and in Chicago I had the honor of meeting her and being mentored by her,” he said, “so every chance I have to celebrate her work, her life her legacy, I jump at the chance. "



As the festival continues into Friday, Lansana will headline a night of poetry reading in the McCasland Ballroom.



