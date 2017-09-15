Two cars crash on 11th & Lee in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Two cars crash on 11th & Lee in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Traffic is back up and running on 11th and Lee after a crash there Thursday night around 10:30.
Lawton police say there were no major injuries reported, though one person was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
11th Street southbound was blocked temporarily as police worked the scene.
It's still not clear what caused the crash.

