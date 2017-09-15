Two cars crash on 11th & Lee in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Traffic is back up and running on 11th and Lee after a crash there Thursday night around 10:30.

Lawton police say there were no major injuries reported, though one person was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

11th Street southbound was blocked temporarily as police worked the scene.

It's still not clear what caused the crash.

