US Senate confirms 2 new US attorneys in Oklahoma

Trump tests his loyal base with immigration flirtation with Democratic leaders, including delay on wall funding.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
On a winning streak that just won't stop, the Cleveland Indians have posted shutouts, blowouts and routine wins.
