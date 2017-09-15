US Senate confirms 2 new US attorneys in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe say the U.S. Senate has confirmed two nominees for U.S. attorney in Oklahoma.

The two Oklahoma Republican senators said Thursday that Brian Kuester was confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma based in Muskogee, and Trent Shores was confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma based in Tulsa.

Shores is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in Tulsa while Kuester has served as the district attorney for Wagoner, Adair, Cherokee, and Sequoyah counties in eastern Oklahoma.

Both Lankford and Inhofe praised the confirmations and Lankford's office said it's hoped the two will be sworn into their new offices next week.

