Bookstore fire where man was found dead deemed an arson

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Investigators say a fire was intentionally set at an Oklahoma City bookstore where a man was later found dead under a pile of books Thursday.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the investigation into Thursday's fire at 30 Penn Books has been turned over to the city police department's homicide unit, but the man's cause of death is not yet known.

Authorities say the adult man was found about 20 feet from the front door of the bookstore. Nearby businesses were evacuated, but the fire was contained to the bookstore.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man found dead in the bookstore.

