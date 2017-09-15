Proceeds from the annual LPS Foundation breakfast will benefit a - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Proceeds from the annual LPS Foundation breakfast will benefit area students and educators

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today, the Lawton Public Schools Foundation hosted a special breakfast to raise funds for teachers. The Foundation's annual "All you can eat" breakfast was held at the Golden Corral.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Foundation, who will then move the money forward to teachers across the city. Each year, the group distributes grants to teachers, to provide extra funds for classroom needs, special projects, and even field trips.

It's a yearly event Golden Corral owner Craig Riha is proud to be a part of, as helping teachers means helping students.

"If we're gonna make any kind of impact on our society, it’s gonna be with our children, it'll be with the young people before they've reached adulthood and formed their lives. Impacting our children is the best thing we can do for ourselves and for our children."

The foundation hopes to give out grants to area teachers over the course of the month. Last year, they distributed over $95,000 to teachers.

This year over 900 people were served and $22,000 was raised at the event. 

