Proceeds from the annual LPS Foundation breakfast will benefit area students and educators

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
Today, the Lawton Public Schools Foundation hosted a special breakfast to raise funds for teachers. The Foundation's annual "All you can eat" breakfast was held at the Golden Corral. All proceeds from the event will go to the Foundation, who will then move the money forward to teachers across the city. Each year, the group distributes grants to teachers, to provide extra funds for classroom needs, special projects, and even field trips.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Fisher is receiving a lot of attention for his recently released video titled “Enough Already! Abortion is Murder.” Fisher intends to abolish abortion if elected governor of Oklahoma. “I believed this video would touch a chord in many Oklahomans who have abhorred this practice for the last 44 years,” Fisher said. “But I didn’t think this would happen this fast.” Facebook...
