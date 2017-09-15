Lawton seniors treated to 77th Army Band performance - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton seniors treated to 77th Army Band performance

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A group of area seniors with treated to a beautiful morning out to soak in some sun and listen to some great music.

Lawton's Parks and Recreation Department hosted the 77th Army Band performance for seniors of the Benjamin O. Davis high-rise. They headed to the park right across the street for some entertainment and hot dogs.

The goal behind today’s event was to get everyone up and moving.

"I think it's great for our residents at the high-rise to get outside and experience something they don't normally, with a live music band,” Lawton Parks and Rec Coordinator Jan Rhodes said the city would like to make this an annual event.

