Oklahoma to levy fee on many child support payments

Oklahoma to levy fee on many child support payments

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will begin collecting a fee from many people who receive child support payments in the state.

Beginning Oct. 1, DHS' Division of Child Support Services will charge a 3 percent fee up to a maximum of $10 per month on child support payments it collects.

DHS said Friday that the fee is expected to generate about $1 million this year and is needed to help balance the agency's fiscal year 2018 budget.

Those receiving child support payments and also receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, and those receiving SoonerCare will not be charged the new fee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

