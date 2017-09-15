20 homes get fresh coat during Fresh Paint Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It was all about giving back as hundreds in the 75th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill volunteered their time for the third annual Fresh Paint Day.



The volunteers spent Friday morning painting 20 homes across Lawton.The project is designed to spruce up houses belonging to residents, who are unable to paint their own homes.Several local businesses donated the paint, and supplies.

It's been 25 years since Joyce Gills' home had a fresh coat of paint. She's been a homeowner since 1989 and was overwhelmed by the volunteers work.

"I had an opportunity to get it painted because the paint I put on it was falling off," said Gill.

Getting the new paint job is just one of the rewards. On Friday hundreds of volunteers spent their time, giving back tho those in need. Chaplin Captain Parker Schnetz said its all about making a difference.



"We just wanted to volunteer to help the community, this is our community as well. Most of our soldiers live her and we appreciate the support the community has given us and we just wanted to reach out and give back," said Schnetz.

Deobrah Anderson was also one of several residents who received a fresh coat of paint. She said seeing the volunteers spruce up her home was a gift from God.

"It means a lot. I'm blessed. They gave me a roof almost a year ago and its been 17 years that I've lived her, my husband passed about two years ago, and its been a year since I applied for this. I'm truly blessed getting it painted like this because it really needed it," said Anderson.

Neighborhood Services Supervisor Joshua Leach is behind Fresh Paint Day. He said the purpose of the project is to help out. Leach says elderly and disabled resident don't have the physical power to paint their home. Teaming up with hundreds of soldiers to make it all happen was a success.



"The help from Fort Sill. Without their assistance or the volunteers helping out this project would not be able to exist the way we do it. We are doing 20 houses in one day, that's a lot of man power. Without these volunteers giving up their time off this would never occur," said Leach.

"They are making it look like I've dreamed for 25 years," said Gill.



To qualify as a recipient for Fresh Paint Day, you must be at least 65 years old,have low income, and be a homeowner. The next Fresh Paint Day will be in the Spring.

