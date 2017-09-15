WATCH HERE: Facebook Squelches Gubernatorial Candidates Video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Fisher is receiving a lot of attention for his recently released video titled “Enough Already! Abortion is Murder.”

Fisher intends to abolish abortion if elected governor of Oklahoma.

“I believed this video would touch a chord in many Oklahomans who have abhorred this practice for the last 44 years,” Fisher said. “But I didn’t think this would happen this fast.”

Facebook has since censored the video.

“I am disappointed to find out that Facebook is blocking the video, I don't understand why, unless they fear persuasion to our cause.

