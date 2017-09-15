Check out Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Instruments Transformed online art auction

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is kicking off their fundraising event today. Stop by the Hilton Garden Inn tonight at 6:30 for an evening of music and art.

The Instruments Transformed online art auction will open at 7 p.m. Fifteen artists have musical instruments into seventeen works of art available for bidding.

Executive Director of the Lawton Philharmonic Patty Neurith says the Orchestra wanted to offer the Lawton Community a unique approach to fundraising:

“There are so many fundraisers in town, we just wanted to do one that really related to what the orchestra does so instruments was a no-brainer. We had instruments donated and just think it’s a great fit and no one else does it.”

After this evening’s event, the artwork will be on display at the Leslie Powell Gallery for the next three weeks while bidding takes place. All proceeds help support the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s operation costs.

Tickets for tonight are $40 per person and can be purchased online at Lawtonphil.com. For more information, call 580.531.5043.

