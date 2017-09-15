Geronimo hosts 111th birthday celebration this weekend

GERONIMO, OK (KSWO)- The annual birthday celebration in Geronimo kicks off Sept 15th. This is the 111th birthday celebration.

There will be live music, food, vendors, a pow wow, and the Mr. and Mrs. Geronimo pageant. It runs through Saturday.

There will be a donation-only barbecue dinner Friday night and a breakfast Saturday morning, both put on by the Geronimo Fire Department. Fire Chief Norman Leveille says the department would struggle to get through the year without this event.

"We're supported by donation only. We don't have a large tax base so we have to rely on subscription services and donations. People in our area are just super to help keep us going. Raising the money allows us to buy new equipment and keep our equipment up to date."

The celebration kicks off with a parade at 6:00. It will go down Main street and end at Geronimo Town Hall. That's where everything else will be set up. Saturday's events will start at 7:30 in the morning.

Full list of events:

Friday

6:00 parade

6:30 powwow & Fire Dept BBQ Dinner

7:00-9:00 live music, vendors

9:00-11:00 teen dance

Saturday

7:30 breakfast

8:00 fishing derby

9:00-11:00 Jr. ninja obstacle course, power wheel driving

11:00 little Miss and Mr pageant

12:00 bingo

1:30 fire games

2:00 song writers’ competition, powwow

4:30 muttin bustin

5:30 bull riding

8:00-11:00 street dance

